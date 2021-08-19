-
Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Highlights
Keith Mitchell holes 13-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Keith Mitchell makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 10th at 3 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to even-par for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Mitchell's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
