Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Na and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 173 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 sixth. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bradley's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.