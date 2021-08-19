-
-
K.H. Lee shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 33rd at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Lee had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
-
-