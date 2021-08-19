In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Jon Rahm; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 398-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the native area Justin Thomas stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thomas's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

Thomas hit his tee at the green on the 150-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Thomas hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 7 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the native area Thomas stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 8 under for the round.