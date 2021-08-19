-
Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth reaches in two to set up eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jordan Spieth makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Sebastián Muñoz, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 7th at 2 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Spieth's tee shot went 299 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.
Spieth hit his tee shot 304 yards to the native area on the 490-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 2 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
