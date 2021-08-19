-
Jon Rahm delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm curls in 22-foot birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jon Rahm makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jon Rahm hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Justin Thomas; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Jon Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jon Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 190 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Rahm hit his 74 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Rahm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 7 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 8 under for the round.
