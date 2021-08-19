Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen's tee shot went 149 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 16th, 325-yard par-4, Dahmen hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Dahmen's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.