Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann makes short birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Niemann hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Niemann got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to even-par for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
Niemann hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Niemann hit his tee shot 269 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
