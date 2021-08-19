-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas rolls in 31-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Anirban Lahiri, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Adam Long, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 6th at 2 under.
At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Vegas had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Vegas hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 first, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
