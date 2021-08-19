Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Sebastián Muñoz, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Joel Dahmen, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 7th at 2 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Kokrak hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kokrak hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kokrak's 131 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Kokrak chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.