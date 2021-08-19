  • Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak navigates No. 16 for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.