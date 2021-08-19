-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 94th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Joel Dahmen and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 4th at 3 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Day hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Day's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
