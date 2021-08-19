-
James Hahn shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn's tight tee shot leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
James Hahn hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hahn hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Hahn hit his tee shot 273 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Hahn's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even for the round.
