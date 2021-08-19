  • J.T. Poston shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

    Features

    J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener prepare for THE NORTHERN TRUST

    Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, J.T. Poston and his caddie, Aaron Flener, played a practice round at Liberty National Golf Club while talking about their friendship, the significance behind Flener's socks from Tall Order and what their goals are heading into the FedExCup Playoffs.