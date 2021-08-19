J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 113th at 5 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Harris English, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Scott are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Poston to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.

Poston tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 4 over for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Poston's tee shot went 151 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Poston chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 6 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 5 over for the round.