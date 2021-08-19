-
Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 68th at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Poulter's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Poulter chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Poulter hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
