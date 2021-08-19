-
Hudson Swafford shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 11th, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
Swafford got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Swafford to 3 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
