-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama's impressive second leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 6th at 2 under with Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz, Anirban Lahiri, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
After a 349 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Matsuyama hit his tee shot 273 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 227 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
-
-