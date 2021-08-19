  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama's impressive second leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

