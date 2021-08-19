-
Henrik Norlander rebounds from poor front in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Norlander finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under; and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Henrik Norlander's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At his first stroke on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Norlander went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area forcing him to work for his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the damaging hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the day.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
