In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harry Higgs hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Justin Thomas and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 5 under; Cameron Tringale, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Kevin Na, Sebastián Muñoz, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 10th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Higgs chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Higgs hit his tee shot 259 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.