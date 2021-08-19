  • Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harry Higgs rolls in an 80-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs sinks 80-foot putt from off the green for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harry Higgs rolls in an 80-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 9th hole.