Harris English shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English finds the green in two to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
English hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, English's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, English hit his 204 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 10th, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th, English took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and two putted for bogey. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
