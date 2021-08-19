-
Harold Varner III putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round in 1st at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Hideki Matsuyama, Jhonattan Vegas, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Harold Varner III had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Varner III hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Varner III hit his tee shot 264 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Varner III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Varner III at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 under for the round.
