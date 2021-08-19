-
-
Hank Lebioda shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 113th at 5 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Lebioda's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 5 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 over for the round.
-
-