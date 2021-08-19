-
-
Gary Woodland shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 first, Woodland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 second, Woodland missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
-
-