Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Garrick Higgo spins approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Higgo hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgo had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.
