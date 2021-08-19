-
-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 7th at 2 under with Lanto Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas, and Cameron Champ; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Erik van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
Van Rooyen got a double bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put van Rooyen at 2 under for the round.
-
-