-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Anirban Lahiri, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Adam Long, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 6th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Grillo had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Grillo's 174 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
Grillo missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Grillo got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Grillo's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.
-
-