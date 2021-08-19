-
-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a 368 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Frittelli's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
-
-