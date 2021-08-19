Dustin Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 first, Dustin Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dustin Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Johnson's his second shot went 235 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th Johnson hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.