Doug Ghim shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 45th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under; and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 1 over for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ghim to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Ghim hit his tee shot 280 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
