Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 89th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under; and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the par-5 eighth, Doc Redman chipped in his fourth shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
