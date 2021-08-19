-
Denny McCarthy shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 85th at 2 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 4 under, and Cameron Tringale, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th McCarthy hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
McCarthy tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
