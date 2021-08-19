-
Daniel Berger shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 41st at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Sebastián Muñoz, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Joel Dahmen, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 7th at 2 under.
At the 398-yard par-4 first, Berger reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Berger at 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 fourth green, Berger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.
Berger got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Berger chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.
