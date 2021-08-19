-
-
Corey Conners comes back from a rocky start in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Conners finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz, Anirban Lahiri, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 2 under.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Corey Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Conners hit his tee shot 271 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
-
-