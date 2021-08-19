-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa's impressive second leads to birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 95th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Sebastián Muñoz, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Tony Finau, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Morikawa hit his 238 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.
