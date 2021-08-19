-
Chris Kirk shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Kirk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.
