Chez Reavie shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 50th at even par Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under, Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 4 under, and Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sebastián Muñoz, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland, Robert Streb, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 580-yard par-5 13th, Reavie reached the green in 4 and rolled a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Reavie at even for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Reavie to even for the round.
