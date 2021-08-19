-
Chesson Hadley shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Chesson Hadley on the state of his game before THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Chesson Hadley talks about what he needs to do in order to continue his success heading into the FedExCup Playoffs and how he feels fortunate to be in this position.
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 108th at 4 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Hadley tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th Hadley hit his tee shot 260 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 34 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Hadley at 2 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
