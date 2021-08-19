-
Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 66th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 205-yard par-3 green fourth, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoffman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
