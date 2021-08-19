-
Charl Schwartzel putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 51st at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Cameron Champ, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Charl Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Charl Schwartzel at 1 under for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th Schwartzel hit his tee shot 257 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 35 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Schwartzel at 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
