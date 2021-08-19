-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
Highlights
Carlos Ortiz birdies No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Ortiz hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
