  • Cameron Tringale shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.