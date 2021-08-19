Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Kevin Na and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Tringale's tee shot went 276 yards to the native area, his second shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 445-yard par-4 17th, Tringale went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.