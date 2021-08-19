-
Cameron Smith shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith's approach from the thick rough yields birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 6th at 2 under with Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz, Anirban Lahiri, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under.
Smith his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Smith hit his tee shot 273 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Smith hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
