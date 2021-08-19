Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his round tied for 3rd at 3 under with Sebastián Muñoz and Anirban Lahiri; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 4 under.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Cameron Champ's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Champ at 2 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 17th, Champ reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Champ at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Champ's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Champ hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ had a 214 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.