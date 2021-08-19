  • Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cam Davis lands his 287-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis' impressive tee shot leads to eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cam Davis lands his 287-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-4 16th hole.