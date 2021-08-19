-
-
Cam Davis shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Cam Davis' impressive tee shot leads to eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Cam Davis lands his 287-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup, setting up an eagle at the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Cam Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Davis's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Davis had a 287-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 9-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Davis's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Davis's his second shot went 21 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
-
-