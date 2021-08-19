-
C.T. Pan shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Pan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Pan at 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Pan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Pan's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.
