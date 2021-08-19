-
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 27th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Anirban Lahiri, Hideki Matsuyama, Jhonattan Vegas, and Cameron Champ are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Watson chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to even for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Watson hit his tee shot 274 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.
At the 398-yard par-4 first, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Watson hit his 110 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
