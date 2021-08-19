In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Bryson DeChambeau hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, DeChambeau's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, DeChambeau's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, DeChambeau had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, DeChambeau had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 431-yard par-4 12th, DeChambeau went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fringe leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even-par for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th DeChambeau hit his tee shot 266 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even-par for the round.