Brooks Koepka rebounds from poor front in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Koepka finished his round tied for 20th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz, Anirban Lahiri, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 2nd at 3 under; and Lanto Griffin, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Patrick Cantlay, Robert Streb, Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Putnam, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 2 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Brooks Koepka chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Koepka's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Koepka hit his 111 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
