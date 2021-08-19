-
Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett's tee shot went 171 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
