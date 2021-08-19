-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 46th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Marc Leishman, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 third, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
Stuard his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Stuard hit his tee shot 260 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.
