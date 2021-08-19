-
Brian Harman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 3rd at 5 under; and Robert Streb, Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Harman's tee shot went 221 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Harman's tee shot went 151 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Harman hit his tee shot 259 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
